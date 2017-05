BROCKTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through several towns.

The suspect received medical treatment after crashing her car in Brockton.

She was first reported as the suspect in an assault on Turner Street.

The woman is now facing several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)