Woman in ICU after being hit by plow

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Cynthia McDonald’s son sent of a photo of his mom, hoping the plow driver that hit her will have a change of heart.

Cynthia was out shoveling in Taunton Tuesday night when she says she was hit by a plow.

The 63-year-old is now in the ICU with a broken leg, broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Cynthia told her son the truck was yellow and the size of a dump truck.

Neighbors called 911 , rushing to help when they heard screams. They tried to keep her calm while waiting for the ambulance.

“I think its horrible,” said one neighbor. “Somebody take off and leave somebody in the streets it’s not right.”

