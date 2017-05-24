Woman killed in early morning crash on Route 3

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a car crash on Route 3 in Hingham.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded around 1 a.m. to the northbound side of the highway for a report of a single-car crash near exit 15 and found a driver who had been ejected from her vehicle.

Authorities said Brittany Hayden, 24, of Quincy, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hayden’s Volkswagen Jetta left the roadway, struck the guardrail and rolled over, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

