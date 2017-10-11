SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A woman in her 20’s died after getting hit by a Commuter Rail train in Somerville.

Police said the victim was trespassing on the tracks along the Fitchburg line when she got hit around 6:30 a.m.

Several MBTA Transit Police unites responded along with Somerville Fire and EMS.

They do not suspect foul play.

Transit Police Detectives along with the Middlesex County DA’s Office are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

