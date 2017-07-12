Woman with Alzheimer’s left at wrong gate and misses flight at Logan

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Florida grandmother was left alone at Logan Airport after she was left at the wrong gate and she missed her flight home.

The woman, Carmen Courchesne, is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and uses a wheelchair. She was in Boston visiting her grandchildren and was headed home to southwest Florida, where she lives with her daughter Denise Chase.

When the gate changed for Courchesne’s flight, an employee with the wheelchair assistance program was supposed to bring her to the new gate. Instead, she was left at the wrong one.

“They said, don’t worry, when you have wheelchair assistance, they stay with them and get them through the gate at the right time. And that never happened. They must have just left her there at the gate,” said Chase.

JetBlue put Courchesne in a hotel room for the night before her flight Thursday. Chase said she is worried because her mother does not have the capability to function on her own and is without her medication or luggage. Her return flight home also has three connections.

“Now we have three more opportunities for them to do the same thing,” said Chase.

In a statement, Jet Blue said, “We regret Ms. Courchesne’s experience and are conducting a comprehensive review of the events with our business partners.”

