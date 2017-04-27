World’s largest Starbucks to open in Chicago

Chicago, IL (WHDH) — Starbucks plans to open what is believed to be it’s largest location in Chicago.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery is expected to open on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile in 2019.

It is slated to be four stories high and have 43,000 square feet of space.

Unlike regular Starbucks, the roastery will feature roasting, brewing and packaging rare, small-batch Starbucks reserve coffees from around the world as well as fresh baking on-site.

Chicago has close ties to Starbucks. The coffee giant opened it’s first non-Seattle location in the windy city nearly 30 years ago.

