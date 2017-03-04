CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested three Massachusetts women following a shoplifting spree at an outlet mall in which hundreds of items of clothing and footwear were stolen.

Police were called to the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets around 4 p.m. Saturday after a store employee reported a shoplifting incident. Police found the women in the outlet’s lower level and their car was located and searched.

Police say they seized items valued at nearly $10,000, all stolen Saturday from about 13 stores.

Arrested were 31-year-old Betzaida Rodriguez; 38-year-old Delia Rodriguez-Perez; and 26-year-old Sheyla Orengo. The women, all from Springfield, Massachusetts, are charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. They’re each being held on $5,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known if they’re represented by lawyers.

