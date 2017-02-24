Police: Swastika made of human waste found in RISD bathroom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A swastika made of human waste was found in a dorm bathroom at the Rhode Island School of Design and police are now investigating it as a hate crime.

“It’s kind of disgusting, actually. And really sad that somebody would go to that length to kind of express their frustration or some kind of angst or mental disease,” said student Rory Hernandez.

Officials believe the person responsible may have been motivated to do this due to recent anti-Semitic threats made across the country.

The school released a statement calling the act “unacceptable.” They said the school’s Public Safety is investigating it as both vandalism and a hate crime.

