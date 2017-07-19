R.I. teen charged with killing mother’s boyfriend, burning body

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP/WHDH) — Police in Rhode Island say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with killing his mother’s boyfriend, whose burned body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts.

Cranston police said Wednesday the teenager admitted to shooting and killing 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau inside his home as a result of an altercation that occurred between Loiseau and 35-year-old Melonie Perez.

Police say the teen told officers he and his mother had taken Loiseau’s body to Attleboro, Massachusetts, where he placed it in a wooded area and set it on fire. Authorities say a police officer patrolling the area found Loiseau’s body near an Interstate 95 interchange on Tuesday.

Police recovered two firearms from the house where Perez and her son lived with Loiseau. Two cars were also towed from the scene.

The teen faces a murder charge. Perez and another woman are charged with concealing the body. A message was left Wednesday for Perez’s attorney.

