Julian Edelman opens pop-up store on Newbury Street

BOSTON (WHDH) — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made a brief appearance on Thursday at his new pop-up store on Newbury Street.

“It’s exciting, it’s always fun to throw these things and it’s a channel to communicate with fans,” said Edelman.

The store sells everything from t-shirts, water bottles, winter hats and his children’s book “Flying High.” Edelman said his favorite piece the store sells is the trucker hat, which he sported during his appearance. He also spoke about how his recovery is going from his season-ending knee injury.

“Mostly, my mind’s just on rehab and trying to get myself as health as possible,” said Edelman.

Fans hoping to get another glimpse at Edelman will have a chance on Saturday and Sunday.

