Pablo Sandoval returns to Giants with minor league contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing Saturday to a minor league contract with his original major league team.

The 2012 World Series MVP walked into the Giants clubhouse as if he had never left, shaking hands with players and grabbing bullpen catcher and former teammate Eli Whiteside in a bear hug from behind.

It was a scene few people thought possible when Sandoval left on bitter terms following the 2014 season for a $95 million, five-year contract with Boston. Kung Fu Panda had just helped San Francisco win its third World Series title in five years.

Sandoval was apologetic upon his return and attributed his 2014 comments to immaturity.

Sandoval, who turns 31 next month, was expected to be the designated hitter for Class A San Jose later Saturday night and join Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Boston released Sandoval on Wednesday when the third baseman didn’t report after being designated for assignment last week.

