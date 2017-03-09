Patriots player Malcolm Mitchell thanks dying author for inspiring him

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots player and published author Malcolm Mitchell sent a touching message to an author who he called his inspiration.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, a best-selling children’s author, was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer. Her recent article in the New York Times, “You May Want to Marry My Husband,” went viral as she wrote a dating profile for her husband of 26 years.

Mitchell was recovering from an injury at the University of Georgia back in 2014 when he said he went to Barnes and Noble and bought one of Rosenthal’s books, “Exclamation Point.” Mitchell said the book changed his outlook on life and inspired him to publish his own children’s book his senior year.

“It taught me that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, there’s a place in this world for you,” said Mitchell in his video message to Rosenthal. Even though they have never met, Mitchell said he wanted to thank her when he learned she was sick.

“I definitely wanted to credit you with having an impact on my life. I wanted to spend some time to say thank you. I want to thank you again for pulling for us and I want you to know that I’m definitely pulling for you,” said Mitchell.

Rosenthal is now in hospice care but friends said she was touched by Mitchell’s message.

