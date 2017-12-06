BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox broadcaster and former second basemen Jerry Remy says he is on the mend as he battles cancer.

Remy, who is battling cancer for a fifth time, said he has completed surgery and chemotherapy and is now moving onto five weeks of radiation.

“Can see the light at the end of the tunnel finally. Feeling real good and looking forward to spring training,” Remy tweeted.

Remy turned 65 last month.

