Chilly & Soggy Monday, Seasonable Week Ahead

Your Monday forecast might not be as bright as you’d like, but at least we’re warmer than last weekend! Temps this morning are in the upper-30s in Boston, which is normal for November 13th & about 10° warmer than yesterday morning. It’s a warmer start across the board for us, with temps even 20° warmer this morning on the Cape & Islands in the upper-40s.

Still grab a warm coat this morning, as temperatures top off in the low to mid-40s for most of us today (even cooler to our NW). You’ll also need an umbrella, especially by the afternoon and evening.

So your morning commute won’t be impacted much by any precipitation, but we start to see a few scattered showers fill in across eastern Massachusetts by the mid-morning hours.

While you might be able to get by without the rain gear through the morning, you’ll need that umbrella by the afternoon. Rain becomes likely and more widespread especially past 2PM, with patchy fog developing as well.

We keep the likely chance for rain through the evening commute, with the heaviest rain across SE Mass. Count on patchy fog into the evening commute as well.

Showers taper into the overnight, with scattered showers into early tomorrow morning…and even a few flurries possible NW of I-495.

Rainfall totals for most of us range from 0.10-0.35″, but a few overachievers could get close to 0.50″.

We keep the chance for a few spotty showers/drizzle tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies. Count on more sunshine by Wednesday with temperatures closer to average midweek.

Stay warm & stay dry!

~Wren