Fading Drought

Yet another rainstorm today with most towns picking up close to an inch of rain. If you look back over the past 30 days of precipitation (melted snow & rain), the numbers have been impressive!..



and compared to what we normally should pick up in the previous 30 days..



A 1-2″ surplus! In terms of the drought…it’s still there in the technical sense but only a shadow of itself when compared to last fall. Check out the *drought monitor* from last fall:



Here is the most recent *drought monitor*–which does not include last Friday’s nor today’s rainstorm…



Expect even more improvement with next weeks update (they update the data weekly on Thursday mornings). Streams will flow with more water this spring than previous springs and once temps warm (more on that in a bit) a nice green-up is likely this spring.

More improvement means more rain in the forecast and that is slated for Thursday afternoon & night. Tomorrow we are in-between storms so just clouds, patches of drizzle as well as raw conditions. Thursday’s rainstorm will get started by midday and be with us until pre-dawn Friday morning. as of now it looks like most towns will pick up between 1-2″ of rain. Hard to believe with the drought that some minor flooding is possible but that’s how it looks for Thursday afternoon-Friday:



After this storm, our recent unsettled & cool pattern breaks down. This is what the jet stream will look like late weekend and into early next week:



Outstanding! That should allow for several days of dry weather as well as above normal temps. In fact, I think Monday-Tuesday of next week, temps (away from the chilly ocean) should reach the 70s. Even along the coast, the numbers will reach the 50s/60s. Spring on the way!

~JR