Hello Summer & low humidity!

It couldn’t be a much better way to jump into the first day of astronomical summer! Temperatures this morning are comfortable, and dewpoints have dropped off by mostly 15-20° since yesterday morning! Today features morning and a mixture of sun and generally comfortable summer weather.

Temps today stay in the mid to low-80s for most of us, with an all-around comfortable summer day! Our main concern today arrives this afternoon as a weak cold front tracks through the Bay State.

This brings the slight chance for some sctd. showers and t’storms this afternoon. The chance for this inconvenience to our nice summer day, comes between 2-7PM (best chance by late afternoon/early evening). We could manage a few stronger storms during this time, and the best chance for iso. severe storms looks to stay south of the Mass. Pike. South shore looks to stand a better chance for a few rumbles of thunder todya.

Curious about what this summer holds? Here’s a peak at what the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the next three months….we’ve got a good shot at being above normal. Bring on summer!!!

Happy Summer Solstice!!

~Wren