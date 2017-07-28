Saturday Side Swipe

Well, that’s more like it Mother Nature! With some sun back today, it wasn’t too hard for temps to head for the low to mid 80s, right on top of the averages for this time of year. Other than a stay pop-up shower for a few days, much of the time was dry. However, just like this week has been, we can’t string back to back summery days as tomorrow offers another drop down in temps, more clouds, and showers for some. The reason: A glancing shot with an ocean storm.



Yes, just a glancing shot, so not a total washout across the area. In fact, away from the south coast of New England, much of the day with be dry with the brightest skies prevailing northwest of Boston, and then making their way south mid to late afternoon. The cloudiest locations will be across Southeast Mass with the best chance for showers running along and south of Route 44, esp. for the Cape and Islands where a few showers are possible into the midday hours. Some of those showers may produce locally heavy rain in the morning, but the overall trend is to have dry air win on out. Cool air wins out too with highs running in upper 60s to mid 70s. Warmest northwest of 495, coolest along the coast. Winds are gusty, especially at the coast with gusts running 25-35mph, with locally near 40mph across the Cape/Islands. Seas get turned up big time too, so careful of rip currents if you head to the beach. That rip current risk is there over the next few days for you beach goers.









Will will get back to some beach weather too as sunshine returns and so does the warmth for much of the upcoming week. We’ll start to see big improvements as early as Sunday with lots of sunshine back in place and highs top off near 80 deep inland to 70-75 at the coast. It’s still a breezy one at the coast though, especially for the Cape and Islands.



Lakes Region looks awesome!



Have a good weekend!

