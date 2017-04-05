TBT…Throwing It Back A Couple Of Days

Thursday is #TBT and Ma Nature will throw it all the way back to….Tuesday. Yet another rainstorm takes aim on southern New England with most towns likely to pick up between 1-1.5″ of rain with the Thursday storm. Stop me if you’ve heard this before…..oh you have……alrighty then…take care.

For the rest of you wanting to hear the soggy details here it is:

* Thursday morning commute is ok…..cloudy, yes but no rain.

* Rain is set to arrive between 10a-12pm and be heaviest between 2-10pm before tapering by midnight.

* The evening commute looks messy with the heavy rain. Some localized street flooding likely.

* Wind will increase by late day and evening along the coast..20-30 mph, strongest on the Cape.

The storm is gone by early Friday morning…well, the brunt is gone. We’ll actually see some sunshine until late morning before clouds take over. There could be an isolated shower Friday afternoon but nothing like tomorrow. The weekend offers improvement…..mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with temps near 50–meh but on Sunday….sunny skies will boost temps up into the low 60s…a great spring day. Even warmer weather is on tap early next week for southern New England, temps should be able to reach the low 70s. Word of caution…chilly air in Canada may try & sneak in here on Tuesday and snuff out the warmth but as of this evening, we’ll hold firm with the advertised warmth!

~JR