Temps Off the Deep End

Today was the first full day of spring and it feels like it, with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s (some mid 50s). Even with partly to mostly cloudy skies, this mild day is a nice break in a rather cold month. The average temperature this month is now at 32.0°, still almost 5° below normal for this time of year – and much colder than all of meteorological winter (Dec, Jan, Feb). We’ll take these breaks from the cold when we can get them, because they are few and far between in March of 2017.

Tomorrow it’s “off the deep end” with temperatures some 20 degrees colder than today. If that news doesn’t give you a jolt, consider this: Temps fall into the 20s for Wednesday afternoon, and a blustery wind out of the NW will make it feel like it’s in the teens for most (and even a few wind chill readings down into the single digits)! Technically, high temps for tomorrow (in the 24-hour period) will be in the low to mid 30s for most, but it’s likely those temperatures carry over just after midnight tonight, when the clock switches from Tuesday to Wednesday. So, the takeaway here is – keep that winter coat handy – and every other layer of winter clothing you may still have around. We’re going to need all of the layers tomorrow!

Also, the NWS has issued a Wind Advisory from 8am to 8pm Wednesday for NW winds 20-30mph, with gusts 40-50mph.

Thursday is not much better. We’ll start the day in the single digits for many, and then slowly climb into the low 30s for afternoon highs. At least we’ll have bright sunshine! However, in my humble opinion, Wednesday and Thursday are both “cat on a windowsill” days: It looks better from the inside looking out, than it feels going outside and wishing you were back in! :c)

Friday temps will be back closer to normal for this time of year (average high for Boston is 47°), but we’ll have more clouds hanging around. Could even be a few showers during the evening. I hate to say it (trust me, I really hate to say it), but Saturday no longer looks like a mild day. In fact, this weekend looks messy – and it’s tricky to forecast the timing and exactly what we’ll be seeing falling from the sky. High pressure to our north wants to bully the mild air to our SW from making into the area, which will likely keep temps in the 30s for Sunday and Monday. There’s also a potential storm track in our backyard at this time, which means we could see cold rain – could be sleet – could be some slushy/wet snow. All details we’re trying to iron out – but it does appear that Old Man Winter is hanging on to the month of March through the bitter (cold) end.

Meantime – Red Sox home opener is less than two weeks away! How ’bout them apples?! :c) (Just trying to stay positive) -Breezy