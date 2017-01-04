Welcome Back?!

Winter is set to return. Despite all sorts of clouds, our temps reached the mid & upper 40s..about 10 degrees above normal (36)…not bad! Since late afternoon, we’ve seen a few showers pop along a cold front and once these showers move out into the harbor, the cold takes over for about a week!

We are back into mid winter cold tomorrow…..temps starting in the 20s and crawling into the low & mid 30s by afternoon. Adding insult to injury is some wind. Any wind during the winter is trouble as it adds chill (takes heat away from the body) when out & about. Morning wind chills start in the low teens and even during the afternoon, those Chills will be in the 20s. #Winter doing its thing.

Any storms on the horizon for all this cold air? Why yes…yes there is. Two in fact. The first is slated for Friday morning so plan on some snowflakes for about 5-6 hours starting around 7-8am and lasting until noon. The storm track is well offshore so that will limit the snowfall potential…as you can see on the map:



Nothing that leads to gridlock but Rt. 3 near Plymouth & Rt. 6 out on the Cape could get a little snarly for a few hours Friday morning. Skies clear Friday afternoon and Saturday starts with that sunshine. Saturday night & Sunday morning another storm follows in the steps of big brother (Friday storm)–passing well southeast of New England but still close enough for some snow overnight. As of now, the snow potential is similar to that Friday map up above—coating-1″ around the metro and 1-3″ down along the South Shore/Coast/Cape/islands. There is the potential for a few isolated bands of heavier snow on the Cape overnight Saturday Night capable of laying down more than 3″ of snow but this far away it’s not worth getting antsy over it. More on this potential as we get closer.

Enjoy your Wednesday evening!

~JR