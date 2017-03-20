Welcoming Astronomical Spring!!!

Astronomical spring is here, and Monday/Tuesday temperatures will follow suit. In fact, after a downright chilly March so far, we’re actually going to experience seasonable (and even above normal temps) early this workweek.

We are a bit breezy this AM, especially across the Cape & Islands (with gusts up to 35 mph). While the Cape & Islands will trend breezier today compared to farther inland, we will see winds back off into the afternoon & evening as high pressure moves in from the west.

Temps in metro Boston flirt with 50° both today and tomorrow, but spring can’t keep it’s footing throughout this week. An arctic front Tuesday night ushers unseasonable cold into Southern New England this Wednesday & Thursday.

While rain showers are in the forecast Friday evening & Saturday, Sunday could bring back more wintry weather to New England. As of now, there’s a chance for a wintry mix, but it’s not out of the question that we manage to just see accumulating snow Sunday into Monday.

Despite having a few cooler days midweek, and some flakes in the forecast Sunday, this is still a much more mild & spring-like week than we’ve experienced this March.

Let’s hear it for SPRING!!!

~Wren