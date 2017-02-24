What Goes Up….Most Likely Comes Down…Eventually

Yet another record today for Boston…Worcester as well. Both set record highs for the day, Boston at 73 and Worcester at 69. Both cities also recorded their warmest February day (on record)!:



The other weirdly warm stat about today’s 73 for Boston is that it was the 2nd warmest meteorological winter temp recorded:



Only on December 7th, 1998 was it warmer in Boston during meteorological winter (since record keeping began for the city in 1872). #Unreal. Hard to believe we are only two years removed from February 2015–the 2nd coldest month for Boston recorded history. That’s how it goes…..extremes making up the means. We have one more really warm day tomorrow and then, yes, it will cool off.

Temps tomorrow under a partly to mostly sunny sky should easily reach the mid & upper 60s yet again. A south wind will keep coastal locations cooler (50s Buzzards Bay/Cape/Cape Ann to low & mid 60s South Shore & metro Boston). Boston’s record is 65 and Worcester’s record is 64…it will be close for both cities. In any event, it’s the warmer of the two weekend days as a cold front sweeps through southern New England late tomorrow night. This front will toss a few raindrops our way (between 10pm-3am Sunday) as well as usher cooler weather back into the region. Cooler…not colder…..not bitter…not frigid:



Despite only a cool-down, it is likely to be a shock to the system until we re-acclimate. There are signs that late next week into the first weekend of March will see much colder temps around these parts (highs only in the 30s). More on that another time. Enjoy your weekend!

~JR