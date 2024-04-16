BOSTON (WHDH) - Shared living spaces, like 525 Linc in Allston and 7Ink in Boston’s South End, could help provide affordable housing for young professionals and keep them working in Boston.

The 525 Linc shared living building has 80 apartments, but provides housing for 279 people, said Christopher Fernandez, the building’s property manager.

“From a financial standpoint, it allows people to have something that is a little bit more attainable,” Fernandez said.

Rents range from $1,700 to $1,900 a month for a room, and most renters are between the ages of 22 and 30.

Casey McGuinness wanted to work in Boston but was struggling to find an affordable apartment, especially with Boston rents hovering around $3,000 and $4,000 for a one bedroom unit.

“I thought there was just no way I can accept this job and I was like, ‘I really want to make it work and figure it out, but I don’t think realistically it can happen,'” McGuinness said.

“We need housing for them that’s appropriate. Unless we can make housing more affordable, our labor market will suffer,” said Barry Bluestone, professor emeritus at Northeastern University.

McGuinness applied for and now lives in a modern, dorm-style suite at 525 Linc, and said she is excited to be right in the city.

“I looked out the window and was like, ‘Wow, I can see the city from my bedroom window. I can see Boston,'” McGuinness said.

