If you’re in the market for a new job, experts say be careful because job hunters could be targeted by scammers.

7’s Dave Puglisi is taking a closer look at how one local man fell victim.

When he got laid off and was looking for work, Alexander Allen thought he found a great opportunity at Black Stone Shipping.

“I think a lot of people just want to take care of their family, they want to bring money into their house,” he said.

Alexander landed a job as an inspection specialist, he was to receive packages at his house, inspect them and ship them out. After reviewing an online onboarding video, completing his online training and sharing his personal information, he got to work. Packages, he said, arrived every other day.

Packages included drones, plumbing equipment, and more.

Just like Alexander, Jeffrey Forbes also got a job as an inspection specialist. His offer came from a company called Juneu Ship.

“It’s a work-from-home job that they’re saying is paying $4,000 a month,” he said.

He received packages with items including a gaming console and a laptop. But he decided to research the company.

Forbes said he called the address they were supposedly based out of and learned he was the second person to ask about the company. He learned that he and others, like Alexander, were being used in a criminal operation.

The packages they were receiving were being purchased with stolen credit cards and that thieves were using their address for shipping to hide their involvement.

The Better Business Bureau have reported that dozens of people across the state have fallen for the scam.

Alexander and Forbes both contacted police when they realized what was happening.

“I feel super violated, I feel silly because I probably should have done more research,” Alexander said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)