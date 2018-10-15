(WHDH) — The fast-moving love story of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson has reportedly come to an end.

A source told CNN that the singer and “Saturday Night Live” comedian have called off their wedding after getting engaged in June.

The pair met Grande hosted “SNL” in 2014.

They made things official in 2018 after she broke up with late rapper Mac Miller.

Davidson and Grande recently bought a home together and Grande named a song after him on her latest album.

A Grande source told People that their relationship “was way too much too soon” and that the breakup is “not shocking to anyone.”

