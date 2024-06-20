BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston native Ayo Edebiri gave her hometown a shoutout from her ongoing Inside Out 2 press tour this week, telling stories about her local upbringing and dissecting her Boston sports fandom during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The interview was taped during the day Monday and aired several hours later, after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Near the beginning of the conversation, which happened before tipoff, Edebiri said she was confident Boston fans would soon be celebrating.

“By the time this airs, they may be world champions,” Meyers said.

“They will be world champions,” Edebiri said.

Edebiri grew up in Dorchester and later graduated from Boston Latin School.

Among her accolades, she won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her role in the hit TV show “The Bear.”

Edebiri now voices the character of Envy in the highly-anticipated sequel to the original Inside Out movie. Inside Out 2 premiered this past weekend and was quickly deemed a hit after a box office success in its opening days.

While celebrating her movie’s success and while preparing to join in a new round of Celtics jubilation, Edebiri said “I think there’s something in the Boston tap water that makes you a fan of Boston teams regardless of anything.”

“They can do no wrong,” she said. “Everyone is the bad guy and we are the underdogs even though we have been champions 57 times.”

Following their Celtics discussion, Meyers asked Edebiri about her favorite hyper-local dessert — The Cool Dog.

Now hard to find, the frozen treat is made of a roll of vanilla ice cream formed in the shape of a hot dog and served on a sponge cake bun. The Cool Dog includes sprinkles, hot fudge and whipped cream in place of common hot dog toppings.

Edebiri said she is “obsessed with Cool Dogs” but said “Nobody outside of the Greater Boston area seems to know what they are.”

“They’re foul and they’re perfect,” she said.

Continuing her interview with Meyers, Edebiri told a story of a time where she was once “reduced to tears” while talking about the Great Molasses Flood

Said she was once at a party and reduced to tears because she was talking about the Great Molasses Flood in Boston’s North End.

The flood happened in 1919 when a 50-foot tank full of molasses failed, sending roughly 2.3 million gallons of molasses pouring onto local streets.

Twenty-one people died and 150 people were injured, according to a history on the city of Boston’s website.

“I was like ‘Well it was a really serious thing that happened, obviously,’” Edebiri said. “And everybody started laughing and I was like ‘It’s not funny, people died of molasses.’”

Near the end of her conversation, she recalled one more story where she said location scouts for the Martin Scorsese movie, “The Departed” approached her father and asked to film a scene at their house.

Her father rejected the request and the film crew instead shot at another house in the neighborhood.

