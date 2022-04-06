BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming Boston Calling festival announced Wednesday that iconic rock band Nine Inch Nails would take over Foo Fighter’s headliner spot.

The change comes after Foo Fighters canceled all tour dates following the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last month.

Nine Inch Nails will be headlining the festival on Friday, May 27, followed by The Strokes on Saturday and Metallica on Sunday.

Announcing @NineInchNails will be headlining Friday of the fest! Grab your tickets: https://t.co/hC6ms7OuM2 🤘 pic.twitter.com/qyk1yI0Ojc — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) April 6, 2022

