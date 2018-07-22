(WHDH) – The first official trailer of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was released at the annual San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

If you take a closer look at the trailer, you’ll see some of the scenes were filmed in Boston.

The movie is jam-packed with stars including “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is set to be released May 2019.

