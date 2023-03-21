BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruce Springsteen performed the Boston crowd-pleaser as part of an encore at his TD Garden concert Monday night.

The audience sang along as Springsteen and the E Street Band covered “Dirty Water” by The Standells.

Springsteen also received two custom Bruins and Celtics jerseys. TD Garden Tweeted a photo of the jerseys with “The Boss” written on the back.

On Tuesday, Springsteen heads to Washington D.C. to be honored by President Biden with the National Medal of Arts. Other recipients of the award include Cambridge native and actress Mindy Kaling, legendary singer Gladys Knight, and Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The Boss announced Tuesday that he will return to Boston on August 26 for a show at Gillette Stadium. Tickets go on sale March 24.

