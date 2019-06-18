MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WHDH) — Cardi B didn’t led a wardrobe malfunction prevent her from performing her set at the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival in Tennessee on Sunday.

The rapper’s sparkly jumpsuit ripped while she was on stage, prompting an unanticipated costume change.

Cardi B returned wearing a bathrobe and finished out the concert.

She joked saying, “We gonna keep it sexy.”

This was one of Cardi B’s first performances after taking some time off to recover for plastic surgery complications.

