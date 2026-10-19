Boston native and actor Donnie Wahlberg shared a video after a close call at a Las Vegas Airport on Sunday.

The New Kids on the Block singer said the pilots aboard the plane avoided several trucks and fences after they failed to catch air on the runway at Harry Reid International Airport.

Wahlberg said the plane came to a stop after hitting another fence.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they temporarily closed two runways for inspection afterward.

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