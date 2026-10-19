BOSTON (WHDH) - Day five of testimony in the Matthew Farwell trial begins Monday.

The former Stoughton police officer is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn son and staging it to look like a suicide.

An FBI agent testified on Friday that text messages showed that Farwell took Birchmore’s virginity when she was 15 years old and he was 27, making it aggravated statutory rape.

As for the defense, Farwell’s attorney showed the jury a message Birchmore wrote in 2020 saying she wanted to kill herself.

FBI testimony will continue on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)