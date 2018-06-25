Gloria Estefan will be guest starring on Netflix’s family comedy One Day at a Time, the streaming giant announced on Monday.

Estefan — who sings the show’s theme song — will play Mirtha, the baby sister and “archnemesis” of Rita Moreno’s character Lydia.

Gloria Estefan — who sings the #OneDayAtATime theme — will guest star in Season 3 as Mirtha, Lydia’s (Rita Moreno) baby sister and arch-nemesis! pic.twitter.com/VKbJVgZ0rj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 25, 2018

The show is a re-imagining of Norman Lear’s 1970s hit sitcom of the same name. Lear serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series.

The show follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. It stars Justina Machado as Penelope, a newly single Army veteran raising her two children (Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz) with the help of her mother (Moreno) and their building manager Schneider (Todd Grinnell).

The second season of One Day at a Time was released on Netflix in January. The show was recently renewed for a third season.

