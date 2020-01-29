My Chemical Romance coming to TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - My Chemical Romance announced a full reunion tour on Wednesday, and they are coming to Boston.

The American rock band announced the tour, the first one since their 2013 breakup, with the help of a 13-minute movie-style video they shared on their website and Instagram. They announced eight North American tour dates, with a stop at TD Garden in Boston on Sept. 15.

Throughout the month of September, My Chemical Romance, known for hits like “Teenagers” and “I’m Not Okay,” will also perform in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Ontario, Canada.

