The ladies of the hit show “Parks and Recreation” got together Thursday to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate in the show, posted a picture of herself along with Kathryn Hahn, who played Jennifer Barkley, Rashida Jones, who played Ann Perkins, and Amy Poehler, who played Leslie Knope.

She captioned the post, “happy galentines day”

“Parks and Recreation” is credited with starting Galentine’s Day, which celebrates the bond between women the day before Valentine’s Day.

The unofficial friendship holiday came to light in season two, episode 16 of the show.

