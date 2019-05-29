FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. New York state police say rapper Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States near Niagara Falls. Police say Bill Kapri, whose stage name is Kodak Black, was among three people attempting to enter the United States in a Cadillac Escalade on Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Black, who was driving, was found with marijuana and officers discovered a Glock 9mm pistol in the vehicle. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black is due back in federal court after his arrest at a Miami hip-hop festival around which several violent incidents occurred.

Federal prosecutors are appealing a judge’s decision to release the 21-year-old on $550,000 bond. The rapper was arrested at the Rolling Loud festival this month in connection with an earlier weapons purchase. Black pleaded not guilty to falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. The arrest prevented him from performing at the festival.

Authorities are investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to the festival.

Authorities also say one weapon purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in nearby Pompano Beach.

Black faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

