(WHDH/AP) – Morgan Freeman’s lawyer has demanded that CNN retract its recent story about sexual harassment allegations against the actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The magazine obtained a 10-page letter to the president of CNN, Jeff Zucker, from Freeman’s lawyer, Robert M. Schwartz. The letter claims the story has defamed and inflicted serious injury on Freeman’s reputation and career.

In the original CNN report, eight women accused the actor of inappropriate behavior. Eight additional people spoke to the spoke to the news outlets as witnesses to the alleged behavior. CNN entertainment reporter and the article’s co-author, Chloe Melas, detailed inappropriate remarks Freeman allegedly made to her at a press junket.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)