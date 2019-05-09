Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt cast honored by Harvard magazine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Harvard Lampoon, the oldest continuously published humor magazine, held a parade Thursday to honor cast members and people behind the scenes of the 18-time Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

After a short parade in Cambridge, Executive Producer and Harvard graduate Robert Carlock was presented with an award.

“I know you all came out here for me and it’s high time a white man got his due,” Carlock said. “We all remember the day we got into Harvard, and you got that letter saying that your parents had bribed a tennis coach.”

But clearly, the fan favorite was Titus, whose real name is also Titus.

He briefly spoke on what it was like to be honored at Harvard University.

“Oh, I’ve always wanted to go here,” he said.

“To have a bunch of 19 and 20-year-olds tell you your great is the best thing that can happen to you. It’s kind of fitting, yes.”

Students, of course, loved the comic relief.

“It’s such a wonderful show, really fun to see them on campus, especially right in the middle of finals,” Zach Fraley said.

Cast member Jon Hamm commented on what’s bigger, being recognized in Cambridge on his work on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” or playing Don Draper on AMC’s “Mad Men.”

“Mad Men times a million. This is ridiculous and stupid. This is adorable,” he said.

But Hamm did get serious for a moment to talk about “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and said the fact that other people like it, too, is pretty cool.

“We love the show. We’re such fans of the show,” Hamm said. “We’ve all worked with Tina (Fey) and Rob (Carlock) before, and we made something we think is great.”

The cast then went inside the Lampoon Castle for a private initiation ceremony.

