1 arrested, 2 wanted after alleged kidnapping leads to police pursuit from Lawrence to Lowell

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are still searching for two people connected to an armed kidnapping that led to a police pursuit from Lawrence to Lowell, officials said.

Lawrence police and state troopers responded about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to a reported kidnapping during which the suspects showed weapons.

Troopers soon located a gray Dodge Caravan believed to be connected to the kidnapping on Granada Way in Andover and located the victim, but the suspects fled on foot. A search by troopers, K-9 units, and the state police air wing unit ensued.

Around 12:22 a.m., troopers began pursuing a black Chrysler 300 also believed to be related to the alleged kidnapping after spotting the car on Route 110 in Lawrence. The pursuit ended on Avon Street in Lowell, where three suspects bailed out of the car, police said.

Troopers captured one of the suspects and booked them at the state police barracks in Andover. Police said they also recovered a weapon.

Officers are still looking for the other two male suspects who fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with 7News for updates.

