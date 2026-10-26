FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a couple’s apartment building in Fall River Saturday morning, according to the City of Fall River Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Fall River police were called to Brayton Avenue for a report of a vehicle into a building with injuries. When crews arrived, they found a white pickup truck had barreled through the home. EMS said they found one person trapped inside the truck, and a second person trapped underneath.

A witness said the driver of a pickup truck sped down their street, flipped over the barrier, and crashed into the home.

The woman who lives in the apartment said she heard a loud “boom” before concrete began falling from the ceiling and glass and debris were scattered across their floor. She said the couch where he boyfriend was lying was crushed by concrete, and a porcelain decoration was sent flying across the room, breaking through the drywall.

“I had wood and debris on me. I was screaming, and then my boyfriend was screaming, and he was basically pinned down,” the woman said.

The Fall River Fire Department responded, and performed extricating measures for approximately 40 minutes until the man was freed, EMS said.

During the rescue operation, EMS said there were live wires with active sparks coming from the house and the truck. National Grid responded to the scene to cut all power so crews could continue working.

The driver and the two people inside the home were all sent to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The driver of the truck was arrested.

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