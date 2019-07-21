1 dead, 1 injured in violent Norton crash

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent two-vehicle crash in Norton on Saturday that left a 19-year-old woman dead and a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on Interstate 495 around 10 p.m. found a car that had left the road and crashed into a tree near Exit 10, according to state police.
A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles collided, causing one to veer off the road.
A 46-year-old Taunton man who was driving the car was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Middleborough, was not injured.
No other information is available at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
