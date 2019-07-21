1 dead, 1 injured in violent Norton crash

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent two-vehicle crash in Norton on Saturday that left a 19-year-old woman dead and a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on Interstate 495 around 10 p.m. found a car that had left the road and crashed into a tree near Exit 10, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles collided, causing one to veer off the road.

A 46-year-old Taunton man who was driving the car was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Middleborough, was not injured.

No other information is available at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash in Norton https://t.co/t6KjvFJ4zm via @MassStatePolice — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 21, 2019

Troopers investigating fatal crash, 495 NB, Norton. Vehicle off road and struck trees, 2 occupants trapped and extricated by firefighters. One victim confirmed deceased. Other victim transported by medical helicopter. More info will be released later today. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)