1 dead, 2 injured in Jamaica Plain double shooting, stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and two others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a double shooting and stabbing in an apartment building in Jamaica Plain on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 60 Bickford St. for a report of a shooting about 5:45 p.m. found two gunshot victims and a person with stab wounds inside a common area of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police Commissioner William G. Gross later confirmed that one of the victims died of their injuries. That person’s name has not been released.

The other two were taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Boston homicide detectives have been called to the scene and the area has been roped off with crime tape.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for continued updates.

One dead..two injured in JP double shooting/stabbing according to police commissioner #7News pic.twitter.com/4iQZfFj2gc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 20, 2018

2 ambulances left bickford street in Jamaica Plain after reports of double shooting #7News pic.twitter.com/mkwdattCbw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)