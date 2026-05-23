NEW YORK (WHDH) - One person was killed and 36 others were hurt in a fire and explosion at a shipyard on Staten Island Friday afternoon, according to the New York City Fire Department.

New York fire officials said crews were battling a fire in a dry dock area when the explosion occurred, killing a civilian. One other civilian and 34 members of the fire department were hurt. Everyone who was injured was taken to the hospital.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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