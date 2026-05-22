BOSTON (AP) — Struggling Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story could be out several weeks after sports hernia surgery.

The team announced on Friday what it said was a successful procedure by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

Story sat out the opener of Boston’s three-game series at Atlanta last week and was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day. He told reporters in Atlanta that he was weighing his options but that surgery could keep him out for as many as 10 weeks.

The two-time All-Star played in 41 of the Red Sox’s first 43 games and is batting .206 with three homers in his fifth season in Boston. He has also committed six errors. His .547 OPS ranks 165th of 173 qualified hitters.

Andruw Monasterio has started in Story’s place in four of the past six games, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting the other two.

But interim manager Chad Tracy said the team would evaluate the possibility of moving second baseman Marcelo Mayer to shortstop if it appeared Story will be out for an extended period.

That is now a reality.

Story joins outfielder Roman Anthony (right wrist sprain) and Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation) on the IL for the Red Sox, who enter Friday’s three-game series with Minnesota fourth in the AL East.

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