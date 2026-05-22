BOSTON (WHDH) - A second person was arrested in connection with two armed bank robberies in Boston that happened last month.

Angel Gonzalez, 25, of West Yarmouth, was already in custody on unrelated offenses.

On April 28, police responded to the Santander Bank at 2189 Washington Street in Roxbury at approximately 10:11 a.m. for a reported robbery. They said the suspects fled the scene before they arrived.

Shortly after, at approximately 11:56 a.m., Boston police responded to 930 American Legion Highway for reports of an armed robbery at a TD Bank in Roslindale.

Police say a preliminary investigation found three suspects went to the banks, where two of them demanded money at gunpoint. The third stayed outside in the vehicle.

Charging documents say Gonzalez brandished a firearm during both robberies and allegedly dragged an employee during the first one in Roxbury.

In early May, Steven Harris, 35, was taken into custody in Weymouth.

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