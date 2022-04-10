DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was hospitalized overnight after battling a 2 alarm blaze in Dorchester.

Crews were called to the scene on Hannon Steet around 2 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of a boarded-up building.

The flames spread from the first floor all the way up to the roof.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)