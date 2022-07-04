BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and two residents were displaced after a fire in Roslindale, the Boston Fire Department announced.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the area of Marion Street in Roslindale at approximately 5:30 p.m. Several truck ladders had to navigate a maze of telephone wires in order to battle the flames lapping out the windows of the two-and-a-half story building.

The damages of the fire were estimated to be around $400,000 according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

