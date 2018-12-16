1 hospitalized after Fall River apartment fire

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following an early morning fire in Fall River.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 299 Montaup St. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday found smoke pouring out of a second-floor window.

One resident, whose name was not released, taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

