BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a fiery crash in Mattapan on Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of River Street found a mangled vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to Boston fire officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

