BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was hospitalized following a fire at a triple-decker on Payton Court in Brockton early Monday morning.

Fire officials say the flames broke out around midnight on the second floor of the home.

Crews quickly put out the flames and found a woman unconscious. She eventually woke up and was taken to the hospital.

Three other people got out on their own.

No further information has been released.

